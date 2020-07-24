City Series – Indrani Vohra in Delhi, We the Isolationists (407th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Indrani Vohra]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see that lone plant in the balcony that I water everyday. I try to take in the smell of the streets and see the golgappa walla put extra khatta on my plate. I think of rain, how fleeting its presence is in my life and how I am longing for it. I remind myself of how I longed to get out of hotel quarantine only to be holed up at home with the same view from my window–the view I have grown up with. Even familiar sights seem remote now.
And I think of the life I have left behind in Europe.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.