City Series – Tanisha Saxena in Delhi, We the Isolationists (204th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Tanisha Saxena]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself encountering the empty food vessels positioned in long queue maintaining the decorum of social distancing to fill their starving belly. Crepuscular rays falling on them, causing shimmer. Looking them shimmering, I meet and greet the ‘Dark’ that is hidden deep inside this anatomy.

Just how blind I have been.

All those days of fancy, all those years outside looking in.

And now, I am here blinking in the starlight, contemplating how this Covid-19 has altered our lives. Surely, it has taught us the fragility of life, how everything doesn’t necessarily fall into places and particularly, our powerlessness. I have never seen this city even taking an afternoon nap and therefore, for me to digest its complete silence is a big deal. Covid-19 has taught me to value the relationships that I often took for granted. This is a long battle in which we have to perform individually, yet we are together. We are together in this give and take relationship.

I see the beauty of communication blossoming in the garden of self-isolation. And I am sure that we will not be the same person when we shall walk out of this phase.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.