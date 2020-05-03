City Series – Urvashi Mukherjee in Calcutta, We the Isolationists (270th Corona Diary)

City Series – Urvashi Mukherjee in Calcutta, We the Isolationists (270th Corona Diary)

May 3, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series – Urvashi Mukherjee in Calcutta, We the Isolationists (270th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Urvashi Mukherjee]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a rather large empti-ness, like an umbrella or dome or inverted soup-bowl. It has us both protected and trapped.

In the routine of nothing-much, I go up to the terrace for at least an hour, religiously, each day – and trace the patterns in the soup-bowl sky. The air gets lighter as our lives sag with the weight of this endless waiting. The stars twinkle brighter in my city and I try to read that as hope rather than illusion.

Even soup-bowls need silver-linings.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

Related posts:

  1. City Series – Vishal Gupta in Calcutta, We the Isolationists (108th Corona Diary)
  2. City Series – Shreyashi Mandal in Calcutta, We the Isolationists (234th Corona Diary)
  3. City Series – Sayantani Sengupta in Calcutta, We the Isolationists (194th Corona Diary)
  4. City Series – Somedooti Kundu in Calcutta, We the Isolationists (266th Corona Diary)
  5. City Series – Somrita Urni Ganguly in Calcutta, We the Isolationists (199th Corona Diary)