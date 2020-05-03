City Series – Urvashi Mukherjee in Calcutta, We the Isolationists (270th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Urvashi Mukherjee]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a rather large empti-ness, like an umbrella or dome or inverted soup-bowl. It has us both protected and trapped.
In the routine of nothing-much, I go up to the terrace for at least an hour, religiously, each day – and trace the patterns in the soup-bowl sky. The air gets lighter as our lives sag with the weight of this endless waiting. The stars twinkle brighter in my city and I try to read that as hope rather than illusion.
Even soup-bowls need silver-linings.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.