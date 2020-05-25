City Series – Pooja Priyamvada in Delhi, We the Isolationists (330th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Pooja Priyamvada]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see him and I walking down the cobbled streets of his discreet European village, I hear the snow settling gently on the trees and a warm hearth awaiting us. I often crave for another human beside me, that warmth of a beating heart next to your own, someone who will just hold you for long and smile at you without a reason.
I see myself as he sees me, as beautiful. I see myself healing, getting better, and free from me!
