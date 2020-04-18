City Series – Yaish Ahmad in Delhi, We the Isolationists (212th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Yaish Ahmad]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see the quietness that, Neruda, in one of his poem wished for: an exotic moment when all the chaos and madness in this world stops.
I think what he didn’t account for was the fact that biggest conflict and chaos rest inside ourselves. Our inner conflicts are rooted in hate and revenge that we practice.
I ask myself then what do we exactly need afterall, a voice says its just empathy and compassion which can keep us going.
The world is healing itself in lockdown, and so should we.
