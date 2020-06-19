City Series – Leela Satyan in Singapore, We the Isolationists (377th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Leela Satyan]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a soul trapped in trepidation. The pandemonium it is in right now, seems to be a trailer to the movie that follows. It suffocates in this imposed imprisonment and yearns to be amidst the tribe it once belonged to. The eyes that embraced, and the palms that caressed the curls falling loose on the temples, are the most missed among the rest. I look forward to welcome those lovely days again to lock me in their awe and create memories for a lifetime. “Love is all I need”, yells the soul, but its voice is strangulated by the dark demons of the underworld. Yet, the ray of hope denies to leave me in tough times like these and I know, my win is a wink away.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.