City Series – Priyanka Chauhan in Gurgaon, We the Isolationists (393rd Corona Diary)

July 3, 2020

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Priyanka Chauhan]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see…

और मैं झाँक़ पाती हूँ इस मन के अंदर,
जहाँ मुझे सुनाई देता है एक बहुत गहरा मौन।

वहाँ किसी का शोर नहीं है,
मन निश्छल है – वहां कोई चोर नहीं हैं ।।

इस भागती-दौड़ती दुनिया में कई दौड़े,
ये मन भी दौड़ा है।
हारने के डर से बहुतों को छोड़ा है ।।

अब, जब आँख बंद कर के सोचा,
तो किसी भी चीज के लिए मन नहीं मसोसा,

अब मैं इसी भीतरी मौन के साथ रहूँगी,
अपनी बात को निष्पक्ष ही कहूँगी ।।

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

