City Series – Ankita Khanna in Gurgaon, We the Isolationists (418th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Ankita Khanna]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see a kinder world. A world where we care–about each other and about the planet. A world with fewer platitudes and more heartfelt, naked emotion. A world where there are more hands pulling us up than tugging us down. A world where equality is lived and embodied in every step and glance, and doesn’t have to be constantly strived for. A world where we don’t need a virus to remind us to get our act together. A world with less ‘me’ and more ‘we’.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.