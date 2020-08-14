City Series – Poushali Chakraborty in Calcutta, We the Isolationists (425th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Poushali Chakraborty]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see things which ‘were’ so close but yet so far ‘now’.

But there again I see myself living a life which remains a dream for many otherwise.

I see my dream vacay with my aging parents gradually biting the dust.

Yet grateful for getting to spend such time with my precious ones.

I see my career goals leaving the driver’s seat.

Yet thankful enough for a roof above and enough food to eat.

I see myself finally, living the essence, they call LIFE.

