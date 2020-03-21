City Series – Alexandra Lattek in Munich, Germany, We the Isolationists (12th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Alexandra Lattek]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see my feeling of how the magical, ethereal light of the Côte d’Azur evokes this unique lightness of being which automatically occurs when sipping your morning coffee and taking a bite of this buttery Pain au Chocolat at sun-soaked Place Garibaldi in Nice… I smell the scent of lemons while strolling through the cobbled streets of Menton, the pearl of the French Riviera, with its yellow and orange houses, reaching Boulevard Garavan, which reveals this breathtaking view on the azure blue ocean and the French Alps in the backdrop… a source of happiness in times of #corona
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.