City Series – 3.5 Months Old Noah in London, We the Isolationists (170th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Noah, actually his mother, Saba Mehjoor]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see milk. Lots and lots of milk. I see it flowing all around me and over me, and past all this I see my mothers face, smiling and drowning with worry and fear. I have only been in this world for three and a half months and already the world seems to have shifted at a speed I can’t quite fathom.
As I lay on my mother’s breast I wonder why her once soft hands have become so rough? But it is okay because her smile is still the same; soft and pink and her milk is still warm, sweet and white.
