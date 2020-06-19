City Series – Sarojini Singh in Delhi, We the Isolationists (370th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Sarojini Singh]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself flying on the wings of my imagination.

I fly up and down on the meadows of flowers, hover upon splashy water falls, and scurry around on the snowy peaks of the mountains.

I inflate my lungs with fresh air while wandering above the dense forests…rising sun casting its golden hue illuminate the surroundings… all day long I navigate through the puffy clouds in the limitless sky.

At sunset… silver glow of moon and stars upon the painted sky steals my breath.

Energized by the spirit, I swoop down upon the ground with a holy vessel filled with ethereal nectar of joy and with a spectrum of nature’s colors… I sprinkle and spread the sacred contents in each and every direction to heal my bruised Mother Earth with an unwavering trust which says “Every sunset brings the promise of a cheerful dawn.”

